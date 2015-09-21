* U.S. bond yields rise, reverse post-FOMC rally
* Fed decision last week a "close call" -Fed's Williams
* "Powerful case to be made" for Fed liftoff -Fed's Bullard
* U.S. to sell $90 billion fixed-rate coupon supply
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday amid a rebound in U.S. equity markets and as comments by
two top Federal Reserve officials, suggesting a possible
year-end rate increase, spurred traders to reduce their bond
holdings.
Global stock markets tumbled late last week after the U.S.
central bank stuck to its near-zero interest rate policy due to
concerns about global economic growth and market volatility.
On Friday, short-to-medium U.S. yields fell to three-week
lows on bets the Fed may not raise interest rates until 2016.
"It's a reversal of the dovish tone of the FOMC meeting,"
said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG
Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
Traders are on watch for further clues this week that may
indicate whether the Fed is still on track to raise rates by
year-end.
Over the weekend, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said the Fed's decision to leave rates near zero was a "close
call."
On Monday, St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard told CNBC
television there was "a powerful case to be made" for beginning
to tighten policy due to an improving domestic economy.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will speak at 1:00 p.m
(1700 GMT) about the economy to a local business group.
In the meantime, major U.S. stock indexes rose about 0.8
percent in early trading as some traders stepped back into risky
assets following back-to-back days of losses.
Investors will face $90 billion worth of fixed-rate debt
supply, starting with a $26 billion auction of new two-year
notes on Tuesday.
On the data front, traders brushed off a
steeper-than-forecast 4.8 percent drop in existing home sales in
August.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 16/32 in price, yielding 2.189 percent, up
6 basis points from late on Friday.
Two-year notes were down 2/32 in price for a
yield of 0.710 percent, up 3 basis points from Friday, while the
30-year bond was down 1-10/32 in price to yield
2.999 percent, up 7 basis points on the day.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)