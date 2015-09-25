(Updates market action, adds quote)
* Fed's Yellen sees U.S. rate increase later this year
* Stronger-than-expected U.S. Q2 GDP supports rate-hike view
* Lower S&P 500, Nasdaq revive some safety bids for bonds
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. Treasuries prices
declined on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
somewhat revived expectations of an interest rate increase by
year-end and data showed the nation's economy grew more than
previously estimated in the second quarter.
Treasuries prices edged up from their session lows in late
trading as the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite
indexes turned negative, led by heavy losses in the biotech
sector.
In a speech late on Thursday, Yellen said she expected the
Fed to begin raising rates later in 2015, as long as inflation
remained stable and the U.S. economy was strong enough to boost
employment.
Traders and analysts had been watching closely. The
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee had decided to
leave rates unchanged a week ago, causing uncertainty in bond
and equity markets.
"The market is reacting to what Yellen said and taking a
breather from all the activity we saw last week following the
FOMC statement," said Subadra Rajappa, head of rates strategy at
Societe Generale in New York.
U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 3.9 percent annual
pace between April and June, faster than the 3.7 percent
reported last month. The data supports the case that the U.S.
economy may be gaining enough strength to withstand a rate
increase.
Meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner unexpectedly announced he would step down at the end of
October, sparking concern among analysts and traders about the
possibility of a government shutdown close to the October or
December FOMC meetings.
In afternoon trading, 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 12/32 in price for a yield of 2.164 percent, up 4
basis points from late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was down 1 point in price to
yield 2.955 percent, up 5 basis points on the day.
The two-year yield, which rises with expectations
of higher U.S. rates, hit a one-week high of 0.7430 percent
before retreating to 0.700 percent, up 2 basis points on the
day.
Treasuries yields ended 1 to 4 basis points higher on the
week.
Interest rates futures implied traders slightly raised their
view that the Fed would raise rates by year-end to 39 percent
from 35 percent on Thursday.
Wall Street shares fell, with the benchmark S&P 500 down
0.22 percent.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Lisa Von Ahn)