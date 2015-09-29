NEW YORK, Sept 29 - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching their lowest levels in a month, as global equity prices fell to a two-year low on concerns about weak worldwide growth.

Worries about slowed growth have sapped buying interest in commodities and equities, increasing demand for safe-haven bonds.

Bond yields hit a low shortly before the release of U.S. consumer confidence figures. The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 103 in September, exceeding expectations, causing Treasuries to sell off modestly.

In morning U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries were up 6/32 in price to yield 2.086 percent, after hitting a low of 2.06 percent, the lowest yield for the benchmark 10-year since August 26. The 30-year bond rose 6/32 in price to yield 2.869 percent, its lowest in a month, during morning trading.

Investors anticipate U.S. data later in the week, including government payrolls figures and the ADP jobs report, will drive action in Treasuries. In addition, Federal Reserve members including Chair Janet Yellen, Governor Lael Brainard and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer are scheduled to speak later in the week.

However, the gyrations in energy, commodity and equity prices have dominated flows so far as investors react to China's slowed economic growth.

"Data will drive some of the trading, but the focus this week, which most didn't expect to be the focus, is on international developments and a bit on the Fed," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Andrea Ricci)