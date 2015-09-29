NEW YORK, Sept 29 - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday,
with benchmark yields touching their lowest levels in a month,
as global equity prices fell to a two-year low on concerns about
weak worldwide growth.
Worries about slowed growth have sapped buying interest in
commodities and equities, increasing demand for safe-haven
bonds.
Bond yields hit a low shortly before the release of U.S.
consumer confidence figures. The Conference Board's measure of
consumer confidence rose to 103 in September, exceeding
expectations, causing Treasuries to sell off modestly.
In morning U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries
were up 6/32 in price to yield 2.086 percent, after hitting a
low of 2.06 percent, the lowest yield for the benchmark 10-year
since August 26. The 30-year bond rose 6/32 in price
to yield 2.869 percent, its lowest in a month, during morning
trading.
Investors anticipate U.S. data later in the week, including
government payrolls figures and the ADP jobs report, will drive
action in Treasuries. In addition, Federal Reserve members
including Chair Janet Yellen, Governor Lael Brainard and Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer are scheduled to speak later in the
week.
However, the gyrations in energy, commodity and equity
prices have dominated flows so far as investors react to China's
slowed economic growth.
"Data will drive some of the trading, but the focus this
week, which most didn't expect to be the focus, is on
international developments and a bit on the Fed," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Andrea Ricci)