(Adds analyst's comment, updates prices)
* Benchmark yields touch lowest levels in a month
* Commodities slump continues
* Global growth weakness persists
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching their lowest levels in a
month, as global equity prices fell to a two-year low on
concerns about weak worldwide growth.
Worries about slowed growth have reduced buying interest in
risky commodities and equities, increasing demand for safe-haven
bonds and supporting the view the Federal Reserve might refrain
from raising interest rates later this year.
Bond yields hit a low shortly before the release of U.S.
consumer confidence figures during morning trading. The
Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 103 in
September, exceeding expectations, causing Treasuries to sell
off modestly.
Some commodities extended their recent losses, led by
platinum whose prices hit a 6-1/2 year low.
"There's a lot of concern about commodities and the Fed,
but everyone's got their eye on how global markets are trading
first," said Justin Lederer, a Treasury analyst at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
In afternoon U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries
were up 10/32 in price to yield 2.057 percent, the lowest since
August 26.
The 30-year bond rose 7/32 in price to yield
2.859 percent, after hitting 2.841 percent, its lowest in a
month, during afternoon trading.
Investors anticipate U.S. data later in the week, including
government payrolls figures and the ADP jobs report, will drive
action in Treasuries.
In addition, Federal Reserve members including Chair Janet
Yellen, Governor Lael Brainard and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer
are scheduled to speak later in the week.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and John
Williams, head of the San Francisco Fed, both signaled support
for an interest rate hike this year.
The gyrations in energy, commodity and equity prices
dominated flows on Tuesday so far as investors react to China's
slowed economic growth.
While some precious metals fell to multi-year lows, prices
of other key commodities including oil and copper, which China
had imported heavily, stabilized on Tuesday following Monday's
drop.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was
little changed, erasing its earlier decline shortly before the
market close. The Nasdaq composite was still down 0.6
percent.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Richard Chang)