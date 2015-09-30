(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments and data)

* Confidence in U.S. economy after private sector jobs report

* Anticipation ahead of U.S. jobs report keeps trading muted

* Factory and manufacturing data not expected to impact overall growth

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as Wall Street rallied on confidence in the U.S. economy after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added 200,000 jobs.

Activity was limited as traders refrained from making major bids ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for September, which may influence when the central bank will begin hiking interest rates.

The latest ADP data supported expectations for private and government jobs gains to be reported by the U.S. Labor Department at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday.

"The bond market is looking for any signs the Fed will move this year and any economic data to back that up," said Ninh Chung, head of investment strategy at Silicon Valley Bank in San Francisco.

In September, the central bank's policy-setting group, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), decided against raising interest rates, citing concerns about global risks and volatility. It would have been the first rate hike in nearly a decade.

Since the meeting, several top Fed policymakers including Chair Janet Yellen have said the central bank could raise rates by the end of the year if the economy continues to improve.

The Chicago Purchasing Management Index fell in September as did Upper Midwestern manufacturing, data released on Wednesday showed, indicating contraction in the factory sector.

Still, economists expect Friday's report to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according to a Reuters poll.

For the third quarter, the two-year yield was on track to rise 8 basis points, while the benchmark 10-year yield was on course to fall over 27 basis points, according to Reuters data. The 30-year yield was on track to fall about 23 basis points, the largest quarter drop in three quarters.

In afternoon U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries were down 1/32 in price to yield 2.055 percent, up from 2.05 percent late Tuesday.

The 30-year bond was down 15/32 in price to yield 2.88, versus 2.85 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by David Gregorio)