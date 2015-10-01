* Traders prepare for Friday U.S. employment data

* Concerns over first Fed rate hike loom

* U.S. 3-30-yr yields hit over 5-week lows

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, October 1U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after traders bought U.S. government debt on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, while concerns weighed about the prospect of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

Traders and analysts are awaiting the U.S. Labor Department's September U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Economists expect the report to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according to a Reuters poll.

"Everyone is making sure they are squared away because if the report is good, it'll keep December on the table for a rate hike, but if it's not, it will push the move into next year," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries maturing between 3 to 30 years hit their lowest levels in over five weeks, with benchmark 10-year yields hitting a session low of 2.009 percent.

Through much of the week, traders fled to Treasuries on concerns about global growth and a selloff in commodities.

Analysts have said the report will be crucial to the central bank's decision on when to increase interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, after its policy-setting group, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), decided against raising rates in September, citing concerns about global risks and volatility.

Since the meeting, several top Fed policymakers including Chair Janet Yellen have said the central bank could raise rates by the end of the year if the economy continues to improve. Analysts said the jobs report would be a key indication of the health of the economy.

In early U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries were up 9/32 in price to yield 2.029 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Wednesday. U.S. three-year notes were last up slightly to yield 0.91 percent after hitting a more than five-week low of 0.892 percent, from a yield of 0.92 percent late Wednesday.

The 30-year bond was up 26/32 in price to yield 2.84 percent following a session low of 2.819 percent, the lowest in more than five weeks. Late on Wednesday, the bond's yield was 2.88 percent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.34 percent. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by W Simon)