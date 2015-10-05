* Benchmark yields hover near lowest since April
* ISM services data supports view on Fed holding rates
* U.S. Treasury to sell three-, 10-, 30-year supply
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Monday, although benchmark yields were still near their
lowest since April, on increased risk appetite spurred by weak
employment and services sector data and increasing doubts the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by year-end.
Skepticism about a rate increase rekindled appetite for
stocks among investors worried that higher U.S. borrowing costs
would hurt corporate profits, analysts said.
"Last week's employment data suggested labor gains were
slowing, knocking down the one pillar the Fed's been leaning on,
and if employment is weaker, it's harder for the Fed to move, so
risk appetite is higher," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Treasuries prices trimmed earlier losses as a
steeper-than-forecast drop in a private index of the U.S.
services sector in September revived bets the economy is not
strong enough for the Fed to boost rates in the near term.
The Institute for Supply Management said its gauge of U.S.
services industries fell to 56.9 percent, its lowest since June
and down from 59.0 in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a fall to 57.5.
The ISM data follows Friday's disappointing U.S. employment
report, which showed employers hired 142,000 people in
September, far fewer than the 203,000 expected.
Analysts expect the data may lead to a change of view among
some Fed policymakers who have said the U.S. central bank would
end its near-zero rate policy if the economy improves further.
Interest rate futures implied traders scaled back their bets
on a rate increase by year-end. They now see such a move in
March 2016 at the earliest.
Expectations the Fed might refrain from raising rates this
year will likely boost demand for this week's coupon debt
supply.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in
three-year notes, $21 billion in 10-year debt and $13 billion in
30-year bonds this week.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were down 10/32 in price to yield 2.024 percent, up more than 3
basis points from late Friday. The 10-year yield touched 1.904
percent on Friday, which was its lowest since late April,
according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond was down 25/32 in price to
yield 2.868 percent, up 4 basis points from Friday.
On Wall Street, the three major U.S. indexes were up about 1
percent in early trading.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by James Dalgleish)