By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street's first slump in six sessions and renewed worries about a weakening global economy supported safe-haven demand for government debt.

The market awaited an auction of $24 billion in three-year notes, the first part of this week's $58 billion in coupon debt supply.

"The auctions should be the biggest factor for the week, which should be negative for Treasuries, but the market seems to turn up whenever stocks go down," said Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York.

Wall Street indexes rode a seesaw session, rising briefly on stronger oil prices, but giving back much of those gains on weakness in the healthcare sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 0.02 percent and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.1 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 index was down 0.5 percent. The index had gained 5.6 percent over the past five sessions, its best five-day run since 2011.

As bond prices swung with the moves on Wall Street, traders stuck to their bond bets on dour economic news.

The International Monetary Fund revised its global growth forecast downward for the second time this year, blaming weak commodity prices and a slowdown in China. It expected the world economy would expand 3.1 percent this year, or down 0.2 percentage point from its previous estimate.

Bond prices were also supported by a larger-than-expected increase in the U.S. trade deficit in August which reinforced the view of slowing global demand and the U.S. central bank may delay increasing rates this year.

"International concerns for the very short term have dissipated, but concerns are still lingering and will be back in the forefront sooner than later," said Justin Lederer, a Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

In trading near midday, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries were little changed in price to yield 2.054 percent.

The 30-year bond was up 2/32 in price to yield 2.895 percent, down 0.3 basis point from Monday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa, editing by G Crosse)