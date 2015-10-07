* U.S. sells $21 billion in 10-year notes to strong demand

* Failed German 10-year Bund auction adds pressure on Treasuries

* Investors price in 2016 U.S. rate hike

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 7 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting their highest in a week as a recovery in global stock markets and bets on more stimulus from foreign central banks encouraged investors to move into stocks from bonds.

Global equities rose in a choppy session for a sixth straight day of gains as investors bought into the prospect of continued support from the world's central banks.

"Central banks around the world are trying to reignite global growth by bringing down their respective rates," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri.

Potential for more stimulus from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan along with expectations that a U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase will remain on hold until 2016, has contributed to a backdrop of accommodative central bank policy making investors comfortable in the equity market.

Expectations that the Fed would lift rates this year has faded after a government report last Friday showing the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected.

The latest jobs report along with concerns about slowing global growth has traders expecting a rate hike no sooner than March 2016 and briefly pushed benchmark yields to their lowest levels since April on Friday.

On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $21 billion of 10-year notes to strong investor demand, resulting in a yield of 2.066 percent, the lowest yield since April.

The latest U.S. 10-year auction followed a failed German sale where low yields suppressed investor appetite for a 10-year benchmark Bund. It also came on the heels of a mediocre auction of three-year notes on Tuesday.

The Treasury will complete this week's debt sales with a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 10/32 in price to yield 2.070 percent, up 3.5 basis points from late Tuesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield hit a one-week high of 2.086 percent.

The 30-year bond was down 15/32 in price to yield 2.896 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday. The 30-year yield earlier touched 2.923 percent, the highest in 1-1/2 weeks. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by David Gregorio)