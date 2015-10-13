* China Sept. imports data reignites growth concerns
* Expected low U.S. inflation supports Treasuries prices
* Later Fed rate hike expectations underpin Treasuries
prices
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries
prices rose on Tuesday on concerns over global growth after data
showed China's imports plunged in September, while continued
expectations for a later Federal Reserve rate liftoff also
supported prices.
Imports in China, the world's second-biggest economy,
plunged 20 percent last month, leaving economists divided over
whether the country's ailing trade sector is showing signs of
turning around and reigniting concerns over global growth.
"It's all a global growth fear trade," said Priya Misra,
head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. She
said the China data was the main catalyst behind the demand for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Misra said that concerns of soft U.S. inflation as a result
of a weak global growth outlook also supported Treasuries
prices. Longer-dated Treasuries prices in particular tend to
rise on expectations of low inflation since inflation erodes the
value of interest payouts.
Yields held above session lows hit on Oct. 8, when the
minutes to the Fed's September meeting were released and showed
the U.S. central bank's policymaking committee was unsettled by
signs of turmoil abroad but didn't think this had "materially
altered" the outlook for the economy.
Rates futures on Tuesday suggested traders anticipate the
first Fed rate increase since 2006 would occur at the Federal
Open Market Committee meeting in March 2016 at the earliest.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments on Monday defending a
go-slow approach to rate policy reinforced expectations for a
later rate hike, analysts said. The U.S. bond market was closed
on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
Analysts said that weakness in oil prices on Tuesday also
signaled lower inflation. Expectations that inflation would
remain below the Fed's 2 percent target contributed to
expectations of a later rate hike and helped boost short-term
Treasuries prices, which are most affected by rate hikes.
"The short end is definitely the biggest beneficiary of
lower oil prices," said Robbert van Batenburg, director of flow
strategy at Societe Generale.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 18/32
in price to yield 2.90 percent, from a yield of 2.93 percent
late on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up
9/32 to yield 2.07 percent, from a yield of 2.10 percent late on
Friday.
Three-year notes were last up 2/32 to yield 0.93
percent, from a yield of 0.96 percent late on Friday.
