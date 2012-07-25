NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. Treasuries curbed most of their earlier price losses on Wednesday after data showed that new U.S. home sales in June fell by the most in more than a year, suggesting a setback for the budding housing market recovery.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.40 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.44 percent. Thirty-year bonds rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.45 percent, down from 2.50 percent earlier.