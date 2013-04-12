NEW YORK, April 12 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Friday after worse-than-expected retail sales data, with 30-year bonds rising one full point.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 15/32 to yield 1.741 percent after the data. Prices for 30-year bonds jumped 1-06/32 to yield 2.938 percent.

U.S. retail sales contracted in March for the second time in three months, a sign the American economy may have stumbled at the end of the first quarter.