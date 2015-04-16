(Recasts with yield rise, adds quotes, updates prices)
* Yields increase, reversing earlier gains
* Fed Vice Chairman Fischer cites rising inflation, wages
* Consumer price data on Friday in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday, reversing earlier bond strength, after a manufacturing
survey showed economic improvement and as Federal Reserve Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer cited rising inflation and wage
pressures.
Treasuries have rallied in recent weeks as a
weaker-than-expected March employment report and other data
pointed to slowing growth that is expected to keep the Fed on
hold for longer.
Investors have also been reluctant to have large exposure to
the bonds, however, on the risk that yields may rise if the
economy rebounds from a weak first quarter.
"The minute bond prices moved up, people started selling
again," said interest rate strategist Jim Vogel of FTN Financial
in Memphis, Tennessee.
Yields began increasing after a Philadelphia Federal Reserve
Bank survey on Thursday showed that factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region accelerated in April.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer also said in an interview
on CNBC that the U.S. economy was rebounding and that he saw
signs that wage pressures are rising, bringing inflation up
toward the central bank's 2 percent target.
Some investors are nervous about buying bonds before
Friday's consumer price index release. Low inflation is seen as
complicating the Federal Reserve's ability to hike interest
rates, although the last two CPI releases have beaten
expectations and caused selling in U.S. Treasuries.
"Nobody wants to step into buy in front of CPI in case it
surprises and exceeds forecasts yet again," said Vogel.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in
price to yield 1.92 percent, up from 1.87 percent earlier on
Thursday.
Repositioning and a few large trades may have been behind a
large part of Thursday's move, said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale. "The market has been buying earlier,
and now their positions are off side," he said.
Ten-year Treasury yields also remain in the middle of a
range between 2.02 percent and 1.83 percent, where they have
traded for the past month.
Concerns about the standoff between Greece and its creditors
added a safety bid to Treasuries earlier in the day. It was also
seen as helping the yield curve steepen as international
uncertainties are among the headwinds that may lead the U.S.
central bank to push back a rate hike.
The curve between five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields increased to 125 basis points, the widest
since April 6.
