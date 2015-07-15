(Recasts with Treasury rally; adds quote, details)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury prices rallied
on Wednesday as concerns about global growth sparked safety
buying, even as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated
that an interest rate hike is likely this year.
Chinese stocks dived on Wednesday despite data showing
China's economy grew more than forecast in the second quarter
and the Bank of Canada cut interest rates again as its economy
contracted.
In Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras fought to contain a
backlash from his own leftwing party as parliament prepared to
vote on a sweeping austerity package European partners have
demanded for a new bailout to keep the country in the euro.
"In Greece, people realize we now have to do things as
opposed to just talk about things," said Jim Vogel, an interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. But
"China, Canada, and the emerging market equities are more
important with regards to keeping the buying going in
Treasuries."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in
price to yield 2.36 percent, down from 2.40 percent late on
Tuesday.
The rally overturned weakness earlier on Wednesday as
Yellen's testimony prepared for the U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee affirmed the view
of a central bank prepared to gradually raise rates after more
than six years at a near-zero level.
The comments mirrored a speech by Yellen on the economy on
Friday, which also had sent yields higher.
"Today's remarks are similar in tone," said Tom Porcelli,
chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "I
think it's interesting that she notes the economy could snap
back faster, as headwinds start to fade, and then she goes on to
basically say as a result it's appropriate for us to start
liftoff."
Some positive economic data on Wednesday also supported the
view that the Fed will raise rates later this year.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final
demand increased 0.4 percent last month after increasing 0.5
percent in May. It was the second straight month of increase in
producer prices.
Other data on Wednesday showed a rebound in factory activity
in New York state this month.
U.S. factory production, however, failed to advance for a
second straight month in June, the Federal Reserve said in a
separate report.
