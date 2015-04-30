NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on Thursday, paring earlier gains as demand for month-end portfolio adjustments emerged in late U.S. trading, as expected.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was 2.033 percent, unchanged on the day after touching a near seven-week high of 2.110 percent earlier, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)