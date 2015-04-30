BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on Thursday, paring earlier gains as demand for month-end portfolio adjustments emerged in late U.S. trading, as expected.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was 2.033 percent, unchanged on the day after touching a near seven-week high of 2.110 percent earlier, according to Reuters data.
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.