NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. Treasuries prices turned
higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses, as domestic payrolls
data in June fell short of forecast in June, reducing bets the
Federal Reserve would increase interest rates this year.
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added 223,000
workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase projected by
economists polled by Reuters. It downgraded its readings of
April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs
created than previously reported.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 5/32
in price with a yield of 2.399 percent, down 2 basis points from
late on Wednesday.
