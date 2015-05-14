BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
NEW YORK May 14 The U.S. bond market's gauge of inflation expectations slipped early Thursday after data on domestic producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in April, suggesting sluggish demand at the start of the second quarter.
The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries notes slipped to 1.89 percent, down 0.35 basis point from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.