NEW YORK May 14 The U.S. bond market's gauge of inflation expectations slipped early Thursday after data on domestic producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in April, suggesting sluggish demand at the start of the second quarter.

The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries notes slipped to 1.89 percent, down 0.35 basis point from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)