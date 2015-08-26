NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as U.S. stock index futures signaled Wall Street will open higher, reducing initial safehaven bids for bonds due to anxiety about China's economy and stock market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 1/32 in price with a yield of 2.126 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Tuesday.

S&P 500 e-minis futures were up 34 points or 1.8 percent.

