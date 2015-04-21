NEW YORK, April 21 Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat early Tuesday, paring their initial gains after Wall Street opened higher as company results beat reduced expectations and curbed some appetite for low-yielding U.S. government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.893 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Monday. The 10-year yield was as low as 1.865 percent earlier.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)