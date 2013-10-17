* U.S. T-bill rates fall to lowest since end-September
* Oct, Nov T-bill rates return to single basis-point levels
* U.S. repo rates slip as 11th-hour debt deal averts default
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Interest rates on
ultra-short-term U.S. government debt fell sharply on Thursday
after Washington approved a last-minute deal to increase the
debt ceiling in a bid to avert a default that traders feared
would have damaged the global economy.
The government had been expected to exhaust its $16.7
trillion statutory borrowing limit on Thursday, raising the risk
it would not meet benefit payments and debt obligations in
coming days.
Fears that the Treasury Department might delay paying debt
holders made some large money market funds shed holdings of
Treasury bills that mature in the second half of October into
the first half of November. These were seen as most vulnerable
if the government could not increase its borrowing capacity in
time.
The unease in holding these T-bills catapulted their
interest rates to levels not seen in five years. The one-month
yields were briefly double the yields on two-year Treasury notes
.
In early trading on Thursday, some confidence returned to
the T-bill sector. The rates on the October and November issues
fell as much as 20 basis points to their lowest since the end of
September.
The interest rate on the T-bill issue due Nov. 14
last traded at 0.020 percent, down 13 basis points from late on
Wednesday. It hit a low of 0.0125 percent earlier.
While the 11th-hour debt deal also ended a 16-day partial
shutdown of the federal government, it was a temporary fix.
It fully funds the government until Jan. 15 and raises the
debt ceiling until Feb. 7, so investors expect another bitter
budget fight and another government shutdown early next year.
Analysts worry about possible delayed payments on T-bills
due in February if the debt ceiling were not increased.
"The uncertainties are still there," said Scott Brown, chief
economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Still the short-term increase in the debt ceiling offered
relief. In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market where
banks and Wall Street raise cash to fund their daily operations,
the overnight borrowing cost fell to about 0.18 percent, its
lowest level in a week.
The bid-ask spread on overnight repos where Treasuries are
often pledged as collateral narrowed early Wednesday, suggesting
increased liquidity in money markets.
The gap between bids on offers on repos shrank to 2 basis
points, compared with as much as 10 basis points early Wednesday
before news of a debt deal.