Georgia's c.bank raises minimum supervisory capital to 50 mln lari
TBILISI, May 5 Georgia's central bank raised a minimum supervisory capital for commercial banks to 50 million lari ($20.5 mln) from 12 million lari, the central bank said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 25 The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes jumped on Tuesday, putting it on track for the sharpest one-day increase since 2013, as traders shed their bond holdings after China cut interest rates in a bid to help its economy.
In U.S. late afternoon trading, the 10-year yield was last at 2.135 percent, up 13.7 basis points, which would be its biggest single-day increase since July 3, 2013 when it climbed over 23 basis points, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
PRAGUE, May 5 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka reversed his decision to resign on Friday, saying he would instead seek the removal of Finance Minister Andrej Babis, his main political rival, to end a dispute in the centre-left government.