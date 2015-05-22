BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings says on May 5, co's units entered into loan and security agreement
* Hill-Rom holdings inc says on may 5, co's units entered into a loan and security agreement - sec filing
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. Treasuries prices added to their losses on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be appropriate to raise interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy shows further improvement.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell as much as 19/32 in price for a yield of 2.241 percent shortly after the release of her prepared remarks to a local business group in Providence, Rhode Island. The 10-year notes last traded down 8/32, yielding 2.215 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Hill-Rom holdings inc says on may 5, co's units entered into a loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing