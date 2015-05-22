NEW YORK May 22 U.S. Treasuries prices added to their losses on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be appropriate to raise interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy shows further improvement.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell as much as 19/32 in price for a yield of 2.241 percent shortly after the release of her prepared remarks to a local business group in Providence, Rhode Island. The 10-year notes last traded down 8/32, yielding 2.215 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)