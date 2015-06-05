By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 It isn't supposed to be like
this. Holders of German government bonds, among the world's
safest financial assets, have seen their investments plunge in
value this week as ECB President Mario Draghi added fuel to the
recent explosion of volatility.
Weekly losses for Bunds have been the biggest since the
euro's inception, with the benchmark 10-year yield soaring
towards 1 percent, the highest this year, following Draghi's
Wednesday news conference. Earlier this week, the yield was
below 0.5 percent while in mid-April it was just 0.05 percent.
"We should get used to periods of higher volatility," Draghi
said following the European Central Bank's latest policy
meeting. "At very low levels of interest rates, asset prices
tend to show higher volatility."
Investors didn't need further encouragement to sell. The
surge on Wednesday marked the biggest two-day rise in yields and
fall in price since 1998, before the euro's launch.
That is the sort of volatility investors in Chinese stocks,
for example, have been exposed to this week and might have
expected -- but not Bund buyers.
Although there is little doubt they will get their nominal
cash investment back from triple-A-rated Germany, they won't
have bargained for this kind of volatility.
What's more, while the ECB's asset purchase plan effectively
puts a permanent bid under euro zone government bonds, if it
succeeds in getting inflation back to target, it will mean years
of real return losses for 10-year debt yielding under 1 percent.
The ECB targets inflation of just under 2 percent.
"It has caused P&L (profit and loss account) losses for some
investors, who might want to reconsider these decisions," said
Andrew Wilson, chief executive for Europe, Middle East and
Africa at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
"It's a repricing of the core European bond market, which
had probably priced in too high a probability of too-anemic a
growth and inflation outlook."
According to a "close to close" volatility index compiled by
Thomson Reuters, volatility in cash Bunds is about seven times
its levels of last year and greater even than at the height of
the euro zone debt crisis in 2012. In late April it spiked to
more than 10 times what was normal in previous years -- the
index is now over 200, up from levels around 20 last year.
This matters because volatility on that scale means
investors with a low risk threshold, like many mutual funds,
will be prevented by their mandates from buying these bonds.
Because volatility broadly reflects risk sentiment, erratic
trading in assets seen as safe -- like the Swiss franc, whose
volatility soared to record levels after its cap to the euro was
dumped in January -- can send confusing signals across markets.
RISK MODELS
Ripples from this week's tumble in Bunds -- the widely
watched 10-year future shed almost 3 percent of its value, the
biggest weekly loss since the euro's inception in 1999 -- spread
across the fixed income universe.
The Markit iTraxx Europe Crossover index, a key measure of
default risk across the most traded debt of low-rated firms,
rose to 297 basis points, the highest since February.
The picture was more mixed in sovereign bonds, with the risk
premium paid to own Spanish 10-year bonds over German bonds
narrowing to 120 basis points on Thursday from 144 at the start
of the week and the Italy-Germany spread shrinking too.
As long as investors perceive the volatility in German bonds
to be a consequence of fading deflation fears and a recovering
economy, then spreads are unlikely to widen dramatically.
The ECB is a long way, perhaps several years, from raising
its near-zero interest rates, which have kept yields pinned at
record low levels -- despite the surge, Germany's 10-year
borrowing costs are still below 1 percent.
But at the same time, policymakers and a growing number of
investors are eyeing the point at which policy might return to
something resembling normality.
"As volatility moved lower over the past couple of years and
correlations to equities increased, investors' risk models
encouraged greater 'hidden' risk taking," said Daniel Loughney,
portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, which has $250 billion
of fixed income assets under management.
"This made market participants more exposed to spikes in
volatility, so their risk models will now be normalizing."
But it will be a bumpy ride. Post-crisis regulation means
traditional market makers have had to reduce the amount of bonds
they can hold on their books as inventory, making it harder for
the market to absorb flows and smooth out price changes.
Similar changes have been seen in U.S. corporate and credit
markets since 2005, when about 5 percent of some $9 trillion of
assets were held in dealers' inventories compared with less than
1 percent of around $12 trillion now.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)