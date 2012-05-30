UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
LONDON May 30 German government bond yields hit new lows along most of the curve on Wednesday, while Spanish and Italian bond yields rose ahead of a bond sale by Italy and with worries about Spain's banks intensifying.
German 10-year yields hit fresh lows of 1.34 percent, while futures rallied to 144.62 before retreating slightly to stand 26 ticks higher on the day at 144.56.
Five- and 30-year yields also hit record lows .
Italian 10-year government bonds yields nudged above 6 percent for the first time since mid-May ahead of an auction of 5- and 10-year bonds, while equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 basis points to 6.55 percent.
"There's no good news for the periphery out there, we're just waiting for the next bad headline out of Spain. Some of this looks like a pre-auction play," a trader said.
Shorter-dated paper in both countries unperformed, a typical sign of stress in financial markets.
LIMA, June 8 Peru's trade surplus widened to $66 million in April from $57 million in April 2016, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)