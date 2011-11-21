BRIEF-Rightside and Donuts announce definitive merger agreement
* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by Rightside's board of directors
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped in the early afternoon on Monday as worries about U.S. and European sovereign debt rattled markets around the world.
The Bovespa .BVSP lost 2.03 percent to 55,581.25.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by Rightside's board of directors
* Standard Lithium receives orders of $6.5 million for financing