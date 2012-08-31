BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index erased early gains on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signaling a fresh round of quantitative easing was imminent.
At 11:11 a.m. (1411 GMT), the Bovespa was down 0.1 percent to 57,199.24 points.
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Ken Feinberg to run Takata airbag compensation fund after Robert Mueller notified judge he could no longer do so - CNBC, citing DJ