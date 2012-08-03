SAO PAULO Aug 3 Brazilian stocks gained over 2 percent early on Friday after data showed employers in the United States hired more workers than expected in July.

The data boosted hope that a recovery in the world's largest economy is gaining steam and helped feed demand for riskier assets.

At 10:08 a.m. (1308 GMT), the benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 2.29 percent to 56,789.90.