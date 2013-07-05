BRIEF-Husky signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe
SAO PAULO, July 5 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell on Friday, as expectations for tighter liquidity in the United States and China sapped investor demand for emerging market equities.
At 11:53 a.m. (1453 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.89 percent to 44,897.95 points, having slipped over 2 percent earlier in the session.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 A former senior executive of Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht SA has accused President Michel Temer of presiding over a meeting to solicit a $40 million illegal payment in 2010, according to video testimony released on Tuesday.