PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Monday after Greece made progress on its debt bailout program, adding to investor optimism over an improving euro zone debt crisis.
At 2:25 p.m. local time (1725 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2 percent at 58,401.02 points.
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering a deeper restructuring than it first announced, including seeking outside financial help, as its late entry into OLED technology has caused the loss of business with Apple Inc , the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.