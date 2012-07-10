BRIEF-Symantec Corp says reaffirmed its financial guidance for Q1 and FY2018
* Symantec corp says reaffirmed its financial guidance for q1 and full fiscal year 2018
SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after data showed imports in China, a key purchaser of Brazilian raw materials such as iron ore, petroleum and soy, rose at only half the pace expected in June.
At 2:38 p.m. (1738 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.04 percent to 54,265.29 points.
* Hub International acquires the assets of Maryland-based Henry M. Murray Agency Inc.