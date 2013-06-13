BRIEF-BFL Developers recommends final dividend of 0.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paise per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2 percent on Thursday, recovering from a sharp selloff in the previous session after stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States. At 3:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.0 percent at 50,165.18.
* Says recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paise per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear with his latest tweet that he views Germany as a political opponent, said a senior German lawmaker from the Social Democrats, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.