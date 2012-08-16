CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking global market sentiment, with financials and energy stocks leading the index lower.
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Thursday after an unexpected jump in retail sales data boosted hopes of a recovery in the world's sixth-largest economy.
At 3:41 p.m. (1841 GMT), the Bovespa was up 1.94 percent to 59,318.26 after rising over 2 percent earlier in the session.
June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.