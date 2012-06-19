BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says expects settlement of Actelion tender offer on June 16, 2017
* Johnson & Johnson announces expected settlement of Actelion tender offer on June 16, 2017
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Tuesday, on hopes major central banks will respond to the euro zone debt crisis with additional monetary stimulus.
At 2:38 p.m. local time (1738 GMT), the Bovespa traded 2.03 percent higher at 57,337.35 points.
* Johnson & Johnson announces expected settlement of Actelion tender offer on June 16, 2017
* SKYPEOPLE FRUIT JUICE INC SAYS IT HAS CHANGED ITS CORPORATE NAME TO FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC