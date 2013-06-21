BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental executes letter of intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian stocks dropped more than 2 percent on Friday as the outlook for tighter global liquidity conditions continued to weigh on the most widely-traded shares.
At 11:37 a.m. (1437 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.25 percent to 47,129.17.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock