SAO PAULO May 30 Brazilian stocks fell 2 percent early on Wednesday after an article published by China's official Xinhua news agency denied Brazil's biggest trading partner is planning to enact large-scale fiscal stimulus measures to boost growth.

At 10:17 a.m. (13:17 GMT), the benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 2.25 percent to 53,403.55 after having fallen slightly over 2 percent earlier in the session.