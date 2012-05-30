MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
SAO PAULO May 30 Brazilian stocks fell 2 percent early on Wednesday after an article published by China's official Xinhua news agency denied Brazil's biggest trading partner is planning to enact large-scale fiscal stimulus measures to boost growth.
At 10:17 a.m. (13:17 GMT), the benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 2.25 percent to 53,403.55 after having fallen slightly over 2 percent earlier in the session.
June 8 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp, as chairman, the business lobby group said on Thursday.