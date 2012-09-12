SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Brazil's central bank sold $1.37 billion in reverse swap contracts at auction on Wednesday in its latest attempt to curb currency gains and boost the competitiveness of the country's industry.

The bank sold 27,500 swaps, or 76 percent of the 36,000 contracts on offer, with 16,500 contracts maturing on Oct. 1 and 11,000 swaps maturing on Nov. 1.

Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.16 percent weaker at 2.0206 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.