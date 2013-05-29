* Brazil real hits weakest level in over 5 months

* Brazil GDP grows 0.6 pct in Q1 vs forecast of 0.9 pct

* Interest-rate futures drop, pricing 25 bps Selic hike

* Before GDP data, most investors expected hike of 50 bps

By Walter Brandimarte

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 Brazil's interest-rate futures fell on Wednesday after disappointing economic data made it tougher for the central bank to intensify its campaign against inflation, although a sharp currency slide could result in higher domestic prices.

The Brazilian real weakened past the mark of 2.1 per dollar for the first time in over five months after Finance Minister Guido Mantega poured cold water on expectations of an imminent central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market.

Despite the currency slide, Brazil's domestic yield curve started pricing in a more modest 25 basis points hike in the benchmark Selic rate after a report showed the economy expanded 0.6 percent in the first quarter, less than the 0.9 percent forecast by economists.

Before the data, investors bet the central bank would lift the rate by 50 basis points to 8.0 percent, according to Reuters calculations. The bank will announce a new rate for the Selic after markets close on Wednesday.

"No doubt, this disappointing data increases the chances that the central bank will keep the pace of 25-basis-points" hikes in the Selic, said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB bank in Sao Paulo.

The central bank increased the Selic last month for the fist time in almost two years, starting a monetary tightening cycle with a "modest" hike of 25 basis points.

Expectations that policymakers would step up the pace of rate hikes grew on May 16 after central bank chief Alexandre Tombini pledged "to do what is necessary, in a timely manner" to bring inflation down this year.

The central bank finds itself in a difficult position now. It may keep a more cautious pace of monetary tightening, but will likely have to deal with inflation pressures stemming from a weaker real, which has lost over 3 percent in value so far this year.

Most of that decline has been spurred by fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut back on stimulus measures that have been supporting investors' appetite for higher-yielding emerging-market currencies.

But losses in the real accelerated on Wednesday after Mantega said the government is not worried about a weaker real as the currency is not a tool to fight inflation. He also said he sees no need for intervention in the foreign exchange market.

The real plunged to as much as 2.1148 per dollar, nearly 2 percent weaker than Tuesday's close, defying expectations of a central bank intervention around the level of 2.1 per greenback.

"It is as if Mantega was saying 'we'll let the currency weaken'," said Marcos Trabbold, a currency trader with B&T brokerage in Sao Paulo. "If the central bank does not intervene, the real will continue to fall."