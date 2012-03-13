Itaú cancels depositary receipts program in Argentina
SAO PAULO, June 12 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has canceled a depositary receipts program in Argentina, focusing trading of the bank's shares in Brazil and the United States.
SAO PAULO, March 13 The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, a day after the government extended the reach of a 6 percent tax, known as the IOF, to overseas loans with maturities of up to five years.
At 10:07 a.m. (1307 GMT) the real lost 1 percent to a bid price of 1.8216 to the U.S. dollar.
EDINBURGH, June 12 Scottish members of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives want Brexit talks to move away from a focus on control of immigration and back onto the economy, a source close to party's Scottish leader Ruth Davidson said.