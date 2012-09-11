BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Brazil's central bank is conducting a survey to assess market demand for an auction of reverse currency swap contracts, which are equivalent to a purchase of dollars in futures markets, the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.
At 12:29 local time (1529 GMT), Brazil's currency, the real , erased early gains to trade 0.06 percent weaker at 2.0226 per U.S. dollar.
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: