* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Brazil's central bank offered to sell $1.8 billion in reverse currency swaps on Wednesday as part of efforts to curb currency gains and boost the competitiveness of the country's industry.
Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.16 percent weaker at 2.0206 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the announcement.
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027