BRIEF-Le Chateau provides update on renewal of credit facility
* Le Chateau Inc - in addition, company received a term sheet from a subordinate lender for a three-year $15.0 million term loan
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank offered to sell $1.8 billion in reverse currency swaps on Friday as part of its efforts to curb currency gains following the announcement of a third round of monetary stimulus in the United States this week.
Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.19 percent stronger at 2.0135 per U.S. dollar shortly after the announcement.
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing