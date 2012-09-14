SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank sold $1.78 billion in reverse swap contracts at auction on Friday in its latest attempt to curb currency gains following the announcement of a third round of U.S. monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve this week.

The bank sold 35,700 swaps of the 36,000 contracts on offer, with 24,600 contracts maturing on Oct. 1 and 11,100 swaps maturing on Nov. 1.

Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.22 percent stronger at 2.013 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.