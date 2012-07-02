GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2 The Brazilian real strengthened 1 percent on Monday, crossing the psychologically significant threshold of 2 reais per U.S. dollar for the first time in more than one month.
The real last traded at 1.9870 per dollar, 1.1 percent stronger than Friday's close.
* Dollar index struggles near 7-mth lows as US yields fall further