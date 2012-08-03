Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 The Brazilian real gained on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July, offering some hope for the world's largest economy and encouraging investors to buy riskier assets globally.
At 11:32 a.m. (1432 GMT), the real strengthened 1.02 percent to 2.0292 per U.S. dollar.
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.