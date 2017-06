SAO PAULO Dec 3 The Brazilian real gained 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the central bank called a swap auction to bolster the currency from around its weakest levels in more than 3-1/2 years.

At 9:33 a.m. (1133 GMT), the real was trading 0.7 percent higher to 2.114 per dollar, paring gains after strengthening as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.