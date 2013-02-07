RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 7 Brazil's currency, the real, hit a near nine-month high on Thursday after central bank president Alexandre Tombini said he was worried about inflation, stoking fears that policymakers may resort to a stronger currency to help control prices.

The real jumped more than 1 percent to 1.9663 per U.S. dollar, its strongest level since the beginning of May.

After Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index hit its highest monthly rate in nearly eight years, Tombini told O Globo newspaper that "inflation worries us in the short term."