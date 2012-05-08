Shares in Banco del Bajio rise in market debut after IPO
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 8 Brazil's currency, the real, lost more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Tuesday on concern a new Greek government will not keep the terms of an international bailout plan.
At 11:37 (1437 GMT) the real shed 1.1 percent to a bid price of 1.9413 to the dollar.
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)