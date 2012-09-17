RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 The Brazilian real fell 1 percent on Monday after the central bank intervened in the market to block any fallout from the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus policies.

The central bank sold $2.17 billion in reverse currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to weaken the currency.

At 10:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), The real weakened 1 percent to 2.031 per U.S. dollar.