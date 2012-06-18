PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 9
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent in early Monday trading as Spanish debt yields jumped to a fresh euro-era high, underscoring concerns that a pro-bailout victory in Greece was far from enough to solve the European debt crisis.
At 10:35 p.m. (1320 GMT), the real dropped 0.96 percent to 2.0637 per U.S. dollar, minutes after weakening to as much as 2.0662.
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 9 With growth slowing and the formal start of Brexit negotiations only days away, the political uncertainty blown open by Britain's inconclusive election could not have come at a worse time for sterling.