RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent in early Monday trading as Spanish debt yields jumped to a fresh euro-era high, underscoring concerns that a pro-bailout victory in Greece was far from enough to solve the European debt crisis.

At 10:35 p.m. (1320 GMT), the real dropped 0.96 percent to 2.0637 per U.S. dollar, minutes after weakening to as much as 2.0662.