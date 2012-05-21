BRIEF-Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect
SAO PAULO May 21 Brazil's currency, the real , weakened more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Monday.
At 10:38 a.m. (13:38 GMT) the real shed 1.04 percent to a bid price of 2.0380 to the dollar.
* Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable; AAA rating affirmed